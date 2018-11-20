St. Johns County Sheriff's Office director arrested in theft case

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office director accused of unspecified financial crimes was arrested on a warrant Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Raye A. Brutnell, 47, turned herself in at the Flagler County jail to face multiple charges involving fraud and theft linked to a grand theft case, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Brutnell, an employee since 1991 and the agency’s finance director since 2013, was placed on leave once the investigation began. She was fired immediately after her arrest.

According to the agency's website, Brutnell reported directly to the sheriff. Her duties included overseeing the agency's budget, payroll, inventory, internal controls, grants and purchasing.

The charges stem from tips investigators received Nov. 14 that led the agency to ask the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to step in and perform an independent criminal investigation.

In a statement, Sheriff David Shoar praised two employees who came forward with concerns that led to the investigation. “We were able to take immediate and corrective action,” he said.

“We feel confident that at the conclusion of this case any monies taken inappropriately will be recovered.”

Gov. Rick Scott has assigned the case to Brian Haas, the state attorney for Florida’s Tenth Judicial Circuit, which covers Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties.

Brutnell is represented by Hank Coxe, a high-powered Jacksonville defense attorney and former president of the Florida Bar.

