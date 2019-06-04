St. Johns County's newest firehouse to open Wednesday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County is inviting the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its new Fire Station 5. The station is at 3370 U.S. 1 South in St. Augustine.

Fire Station 5 will not increase the overall county station count as it is a replacement for two nearby stations originally built as volunteer firehouses which the county has outgrown.

The new station is between the two old stations.

A St. Johns County Fire Rescue spokesperson told News4Jax this will be a very busy station in the heart of the county and it will not lose any of its response coverage area.

The new station is unique as it will serve both firefighters and be the southeast region command center for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

There is another fire station under construction near Veterans Parkway and Racetrack Road.



