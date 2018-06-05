Summer Heat Danger: Your garden hose could cause serious burns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The summer heat is here and so is a warning to parents about garden hoses and other heat-related dangers.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue department is reminding people about a 2016 incident where a child was burned by water inside a garden hose heated up by the summer heat.

READ MORE: 9-Month-Old Is Horribly Burned By Scalding Water from Garden Hose

The department tweeted out a picture of the child on Monday as a safety alert for parents.

A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals.

In 2016, there were 93 people who sought medical attention for heat related illness in Duval County.

That was second only to Hillsborough County, which had 47% more people.

Staying Safe in the Heat

If you are working in the heat, stay hydrated and keep a bottle of water close by.

Take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

If you are exercising outside, limit your strenuous activities to early in the morning or late in the evening.

When using a garden hose, if it has been sitting in the sun, make sure to let the water flow through it for a couple of minutes before spraying it on anyone.

READ MORE: Jacksonville near top for heat related hospital visits

In general, it’s important to take it easy outdoors, with 90 degree afternoons anticipated daily over the next two weeks in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.