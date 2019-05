ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened in Tanglewood near Stagecoach Drive. A suspect was killed. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but more information is expected to be released later this morning. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.