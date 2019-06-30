News

Traffic homicide investigating, pedestrian hit and killed on Northside

Pedestrian fatality near Edgewood Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The  Jacksonvile Sheriff's Office traffic homicide is investigating near West Edgewood Ave. and Calvin St. They are reporting a pedestrian was hit and killed. Right now, Edgewood Ave. near Pickett St. is closed while deputies investigate. JSO says the driver is cooperating.

