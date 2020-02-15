Pig rescued near Southbank Riverwalk by Jacksonville Fire & Rescue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an unusual find Friday afternoon for members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A pig was spotted taking a swim near the Southbank Riverwalk. It’s unclear how it ended up there.

Eric Prosswimmer with JFRD said a member of animal control told him it wasn’t believed to be a wild pig.

Call this one unusual.... it is not everyday that we find a pig swimming in the river..... but today we did on the Riverwalk on the Southbank￼.... pic.twitter.com/cqcXtwODIo — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 14, 2020

Perhaps the little one was just looking for some love on Valentine’s Day.