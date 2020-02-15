52ºF

Weird News

Pig rescued near Southbank Riverwalk by Jacksonville Fire & Rescue

Tags: Weird News, Jacksonville
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an unusual find Friday afternoon for members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A pig was spotted taking a swim near the Southbank Riverwalk. It’s unclear how it ended up there.

Eric Prosswimmer with JFRD said a member of animal control told him it wasn’t believed to be a wild pig.

Perhaps the little one was just looking for some love on Valentine’s Day.

