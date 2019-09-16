Deputies: Facing DUI charges, Florida couple have sex in patrol car

Photos: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies say a Florida couple arrested on suspicion of cycling under the influence on Friday the 13th didn't let that stop them from having sex in the back of a patrol car.

This bizarre episode unfolded about 11:40 p.m. that night in Fernandina Beach, according to their arrest reports. A Nassau County deputy stopped the couple after they were nearly struck by a car they cut off while crossing South Fletcher Avenue. Smelling alcohol, the deputy placed both under arrest.

Things took a sordid turn when the arresting deputy noticed the couple had shed their clothes and were starting to have sex in the back of his patrol car. When deputies opened the car door to intervene, the naked man knocked a deputy to the ground and took off running into the night.

Deputies said the woman, 35-year-old Megan Lynn Mondanaro, grew violent with deputies while they transferred her to a separate vehicle. She was taken down and later checked out at the hospital. Her blood alcohol content was .06 when she took a breathalyzer three hours later, deputies said.

The man, 31-year-old Aaron Seth Thomas, was later taken into custody after deputies caught up to him at a nearby Cold Stone Creamery. Deputies said Thomas' blood alcohol content was .145, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Florida.

Both Thomas and Mondanaro were booked into the Nassau County jail on several charges including resisting with violence, unnatural and lascivious act, exposure of sexual organs, and driving under the influence. As of Monday, both remained in custody.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.