Burn bans lifted for Bradford, Union counties

Bradford and Union counties had both been under burn bans for all outdoor fires because of dry conditions but recent rains have allowed the bans to be lifted.

The Bradford County Emergency Management Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office updated the bans.

Union County said the ban there had expired and was not renewed because of recent rainfall.

The Bradford County ban was also ended because of an increase in rainfall and improved other conditions.

Bradford is still encouraging residents to be diligent in outdoor burning activities for safety and to always get permission, as required, from the Florida Forest Service.

"We encourage citizens to remain alert for any fires that may have escaped or that appear to be out of control, and to report those fires to the 911 Center immediately," Bradford's release said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.