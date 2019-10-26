Woman set on fire inside Taco Bell; suspect arrested

Surveillance video from Taco Bell and booking photo of Mia Williams from the Leon County Sheriff's Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A woman poured gasoline on another woman and set her on fire Wednesday night inside a Tallahassee Taco Bell restaurant.

News outlets report 32-year-old Mia Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated homicide, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.

The victim was attacked Wednesday night and was still in the hospital as of Friday. It's unclear if the victim was a customer or employee.

Police are trying to determine if Williams is connected to several other fires that occurred hours later near the Taco Bell, including a church that was completely destroyed. Tallahassee police Officer Damon Miller says authorities are still investigating the fires.

Court documents show Williams actually changed her name five years ago. They show the suspect, formerly known as Javoris Williams.

WTXL-TV in Tallahassee reported that Williams changed her name officially through Leon County courts in 2014. In 2017 and 2018, she was arrested three different times for drugs. Williams is now facing charges for attempted murder.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.