Record turnout at 4th annual Longest Table community dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was another record turnout Wednesday night at the Jax Chamber’s 4th annual Longest Table community dinner.

According to the Jax Chamber, the dinner brought more than 800 people to the table, which stretched 600 feet down Independent Drive from the Main Street Bridge to Newnan Street.

Heaters kept the crowd cozy in the cool temperatures as they made new friends and toasted to the city’s diverse community.

“We all have struggles, you know. We all have different things we’re dealing with, but we know how to have fun,” said Patricia Alberson, who attended the dinner. “But we know how to have fun and it’s good to have fun and connect with others.”

The free, shared meal was first held in Nov. 2016 to foster conversation and build relationships across economic, racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Last year’s dinner drew a record 600 people for the open-air meal.