Local business selling yard signs, giving high school seniors a chance for recognition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seniors everywhere are missing out on experiences due to COVID-19.

These students have worked hard for years and will most likely not have a prom, graduation, or other notable events that everyone else had the opportunity to experience.

One Jacksonville-based photography business created “Signs of Love” to honor graduating seniors in a unique way.

Studio City is showing support for the students that have worked so hard, and want to celebrate their victories with yard signs.

“The Class of 2020 is in a unique position during these unprecedented times and our heart goes out to them,” Studio City said. “We have created ‘Class of 2020 Yard Signs’ so parents, schools and friends can show their love and support during this unprecedented time."

The 24″x18″ sign includes a yard stake and comes in multiple designs. You can customize the sign, add photos, quotes and more.

If you would like to buy a yard sign, click here. Ordering information can be found here.