Retired Marine uses his military experience to help others achieve their fitness goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A recently retired military veteran who served his country by transforming young men into U.S. Marines has a new mission.

Joseph Adcox has two passions: the Marines and fitness. Now, he’s using his passions to serve his community by transforming civilians into physically and mentally fit individuals.

For more than 20 years, Adcox, a Florida native, served in the United States Marine Corps — first as a combat soldier, which took him all over the world to places like Japan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Jordan.

“A lot of overseas times and a lot of time spent in the field,” Adcox said. “Being a Marine, in general, just came easy to me. I mean, at the time, all you had to do was be on time, press your uniform, shine your boots and do what you’re told. Easy.”

For more than 20 years, Joseph Adcox served in the U.S. Marine Corps. (United States Marine Corps)

Adcox eventually transitioned from infantry to training and developing young Marine recruits in Parris Island in South Carolina. Adcox said that was the one military job he enjoyed the most. But he said he knew it was time to start a new phase in his life, so he retired several weeks ago.

“I’ve been turning young men and women into Marines for the past few years,” Adcox said. “But now, as a civilian, I’m able to do that same type of thing, but help the local population in order to transition themselves mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Adcox was hired as the head personal trainer at the Lakewood Anytime Fitness in Jacksonville. Now a civilian, he uses what he learned and used in the military to help others achieve their fitness goals.

“I have nothing else that I would like more is for those people to reach their goals, and if I can facilitate that, then that’s what I will do,” Adcox said.

Joseph Adcox uses what he learned and used in the military to help others achieve their fitness goals. (WJXT)

“You’re not going to go easy on them?” News4Jax asked.

Adcox responded: “Well, it depends. It’s a little bit of tough love. I will be completely honest with you, that’s what we need.”

Although Adcox is enjoying life as a civilian, he said he wouldn’t hesitate to go back to the Marines if Uncle Sam called and said Adcox’s services were needed one more time.