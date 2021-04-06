Donate bag of canned goods, get $5 off Clay County fair admission

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Men and a Truck has partnered with Winn-Dixie for a “Stuff the Truck” event Wednesday at the Clay County Agricultural Fair.

The moving company will have a truck on-site in hopes fairgoers will “stuff the truck” with food donations to benefit the Green Cove Springs Food Pantry.

Fairgoers who bring a bag of canned goods to donate will receive $5 off their fair admission.

In addition, Two Men and a Truck and the Winn-Dixie Foundation will each donate $1,000 worth of food.

The donations will be delivered Thursday to the food bank.

Wednesday’s event marks the kickoff of Two Men and a Truck’s Movers for Meals program. The company plans to continue the campaign by supporting a different local food bank each month for the rest of the year.