News4Jax crew rescues kitten from debris after Elsa tears through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News coverage during Tropical Storm Elsa turned into a kitten rescue on Thursday when a News4Jax crew heard faint sounds coming from behind a downed tree.

News4Jax reporter Ashley Harding and photojournalist Matt Kinzig were finishing their 4:30 a.m. live shot in the Lakewood/San Jose area when they started walking toward the sound.

They then heard a loud “meow.”

“This sweet little thing freed herself out from underneath a massive downed tree limb,” Harding said. “She immediately ran right into my arms and was shaking when I picked her up.”

Our crew brought her back to the station where meteorologist Richard Nunn took her in.

It is unknown if she had a previous home. She had no collar. If you are missing a kitten, please let us know. If not, she is safe and happy with our meteorologist!