Christmas in July: Santa delivers toys to Wolfson Children’s Hospital during off-season

Christmas in July: Santa delivers dozens of toys to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Santa Claus is coming to town a couple of months early!

On Monday, patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital got a personal visit from Jolly Old St. Nicholas himself.

Six-year-old Paisley Speas’ smile was big enough to light up the room. You could see the pure bliss on her face after Santa stopped and gifted her a brand-new Barbie doll.

“Did Santa surprise you at all?” News4JAX asked Paisley. “Yes!” Paisley said.

For mom, the moment was so much bigger than Christmas in July.

“We’ve been here for a little almost a week now,” Alison Speas, Paisley’s mom, said. “It was a nice pick me up.”

Paisley Speas suffers from lymphatic malformation. It’s when a clump of abnormal lymph vessels forms a growing disorganized spongy cluster of cysts.

“What has been the hardest thing as a parent going through this process?” News4JAX asked Speas.

“I guess the unexpected,” Speas said. “She’s kind of a complicated case.”

There are so many families at Wolfson experiencing that same frightening emotion. That’s why the hospital partnered with Subaru of Jacksonville to have Santa deliver dozens of toys during the off-season.

Santa spoke to News4JAX and shared the message he wants to leave behind.

“I just want them to remember to have a great time -- have some hope and have the spirit of Christmas,” Santa said.

Up until July 31, Santa Claus and his little helpers will be working overtime spreading Christmas cheer.

This was the first time in two years that Santa was able to go to the hospital in person. He wasn’t able to go before due to the pandemic. So, Christmas in July this year had extra special meaning.