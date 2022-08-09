12 children signed to 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twelve children were signed Tuesday to the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team, which is part of a partnership between Gator Bowl Charities and Dreams Come True.

The annual event serves as the kickoff of a season of exciting experiences for children who have battled life-threatening illnesses.

“The Dream Team was developed to provide a season of fun and unique experiences that serve as a distraction from the day-to-day battles each dreamer is fighting,” said Gator Bowl Sports President and CEO Greg McGarity. “Six years after founding this program, we continue to accomplish that while also discovering how this program strengthens bonds between families, as well. It provides an environment for the families to cultivate relationships amongst the other dreamers and their parents and siblings.”

This year’s Dream Team is made up of 11-year-old Dieuvensley Allen, 15-year-old Meghan Dawson, 8-year-old Nathaniel Englert, 6-year-old Rhett Fischer, 6-year-old Laurie “Lovie” Galvis, 6-year-old Jude Kelly, 6-year-old Jackson Kirby, 5-year-old Noah Kramer, 9-year-old Liam Mickley, 16-year-old Ellie Stone, 13-year-old Dominic Tolbert and 9-year-old Bennett Wubker.

Ad

The members of the Dream Team will serve as ambassadors for the Gator Bowl. Throughout the college football season, the Dream Team will have the opportunity to scout a game at the University of Florida, participate with local corporate executives at monthly Gator Bowl Sports membership events and distribute their rookie year player cards throughout Jacksonville.

At the conclusion of the college football regular season, the Dream Team will graduate from their jerseys to Gator Bowl green jackets. During the week of the bowl game, their experience will include a meet and greet with participating team players and cheerleaders at TIAA Bank Field and conclude with being honored on-field during the game on Dec. 30.

This year’s Dream Team is made up of 11-year-old Dieuvensley Allen, 15-year-old Meghan Dawson, 8-year-old Nathaniel Englert, 6-year-old Rhett Fischer, 6-year-old Laurie “Lovie” Galvis, 6-year-old Jude Kelly, 6-year-old Jackson Kirby, 5-year-old Noah Kramer, 9-year-old Liam Mickley, 16-year-old Ellie Stone, 13-year-old Dominic Tolbert and 9-year-old Bennett Wubker.