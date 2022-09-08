Black media professionals gather to celebrate local journalism at Ken Knight Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several trailblazing media professionals in Jacksonville will come together at the Jessie Ball duPont Center Thursday for a night full of celebration and appreciation.

The Ken Knight Awards is a gala that celebrates notable journalists who are making strides not only in the media world but also in their communities.

The gala is named after Ken Knight, the first African American to host a TV show in Jacksonville in the 1960s. Knight was a renowned media pioneer who broke barriers for the African American community and ensured their voices were heard — across broadcast and radio waves.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Dawn Lopez, will honor Black journalists, podcasters, anchors, and more media leaders, who fight to represent “the truth, transparency and leadership” in journalism.

Recipients and attendees are Black men and women in all areas of media including marketing, sales and influencers from various media outlets throughout the city.

Several award recipients will be recognized for their journalistic experience and dedication to keeping Knight’s legacy alive through their work.

Among this year’s recipients is New4JAX’s very own, Rob Sweeting, who has been an anchor since 1985 and Lawrence Jacobs, the first Black news anchor at WJXT. Easy E from 93.3 The Beat Jamz and Deborah McDuffie, the first woman composer/ producer in the advertising industry are also a few others on the list to receive awards this year.

Last year, News4JAX’s Freddie Rhodes, who’s been with the station for over 50 years, was honored at the event.