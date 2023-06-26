Thousands of alumni attend Ribault High School ‘Come Together Day’ before campus gets demolished

Thousands of alumni gathered at Ribault High School for Trojan “Come Together Day” to celebrate the school’s history before it’s torn down.

This past weekend graduates from the classes of 1970 through 2023 came together for the fun.

The current principal, Dr. Bostic, and the Ribault Booster Club wanted to give alumni one last time to visit campus to celebrate, fellowship, reminisce and share memories of the school.

Alumni traveled from across the country representing 40 classes. Each class had its own tailgating spaces where the classmates could reunite and catch up with each other.

People loved seeing former teachers and staff. They shared stories and gave the teachers their flowers to let them know how much of an impact they had on our lives.

The 66-year-old school will be demolished and replaced with a new campus.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for September and the doors are anticipated to open for the new school by the start of the school year in 2025.