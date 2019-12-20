The most affordable apartments for rent in Oceanway, Jacksonville

Oceanway is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oceanway look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Oceanway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11701 Palm Lake Drive

Listed at $1,366/month, this 1,210-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 11701 Palm Lake Drive.

The building features secured entry and assigned parking; the unit also includes in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

12681 Daylight Triangle

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental, situated at 12681 Daylight Triangle, is listed for $1,390/month for its 1,863 square feet.

Expect to see a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3482 Hickory Landing Court

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 3482 Hickory Landing Court, which, at 1,449 square feet, is going for $1,425/month.

The building features outdoor space. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1140 Morning Light Road

Then finally, there's this 1,611-square-foot living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 1140 Morning Light Road, listed at $1,440/month.

The residence features a walk-in closet, a deck and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect garage parking in the building.

