Valentine’s Day is all about showing your love...whether it’s cards, flowers, candy or another display of affection. Anne Roy joins us this morning with some of her suggestions...

Valentine Cards

acouplepuns.com

Paper Flower Bouquets

unwilted.com

Valentine Sprinkles

sprinklepop.shop

Notes of Love

kindnotes.com

Bath Bombs

joyin.co (this is correct, not com)

Valentine Piñata

nipyata.com