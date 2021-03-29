Come Experience All Things Lavender at Pelindaba Lavender | River City Live

Come experience all things lavender at Pelindaba Lavender located in Amelia Island!

Pelindaba, or “Place of Great Gatherings”, Lavender grows their lavender on their beautiful farm located in San Juan Island. From those flowers that are grown on organic fields, they distill the lavender on site and create essential oils, household products, personal care products, and much more. By selling their all natural, lavender based goods they hope to give a natural alternative to products with chemicals and other nasty ingredients.

The Amelia Island location is the first Pelindaba location on the East coast of the United States.

“Looking to have more franchise stores open in parts of the country whose opposite tourism seasons provide the opportunity to smooth out our huge product sales swings — hyperactive summers yet somnolent winters — prime us for the arrival of a new franchisee in the historic downtown of Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island in March 2017.” Thus, the location of their first East coast branch bringing lavender good to Northeast Florida.

