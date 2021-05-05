Mompreneur Marketplace with Skin ETC Spa | River City Live

Our friend (and creator of Mompreneur Marketplace) Felicia Wright joins us each month to bring us amazing black mom’s who run businesses along the First Coast. As a business owner herself, she loves to highlight these incredible women and hopes to inspire other mom’s in the area.

Skin ETC “is a luxury esthetics spa, specializing in results-driven skincare and advanced treatments. Skincare is our number one priority. Located in Jacksonville, FL, Skin ETC Spa caters to all skin types and conditions through customized treatments. We offer lash extensions, makeovers, facial waxing, and brow styling in addition to our skincare services”.

You can find out more about Felicia’s business at mygani.com and more about Skin ETC on their Facebook page.