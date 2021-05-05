Visit Fort Lauderdale! with The Travel Mom | River City Live

A little sun. A little sea. And a whole lot of savings in Fort Lauderdale.

On a boat, in an outdoor cafe, or under a full moon in a kayak, Greater Fort Lauderdale knows how to do up the savings. Choose your way to play with special deals on everything from hotels, restaurants, spas, to activities that will make everyone smile.

Whether you’re looking for a staycation or a getaway, Greater Fort Lauderdale offers incredible ways to satisfy your wanderlust. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, family reunion, or a road trip, these special hotel deals offer various experiences that appeal to all. Pair your hotel deal with other LauderDeals for savings on water sports, dining, shopping, art, cultural tours and much more.

These times have been very challenging. Right about now, you’re itching for a getaway. You want to check into a dreamy hotel. Let someone pamper you at a spa. Laze the day away by the pool or splash around in the ocean. And, after months of cooking at home, you’re aching for someone else to do the cooking and the dishes.

Ad

Check out some of the deals at hotels and boutique properties in Greater Fort Lauderdale.

To learn more go to thetravelmom.com and visitlauderdale.com/lauderdeals.