Eden Went to Trashy Prom! | River City Live

Beaches Go Green provides awareness and education around the waste that we produce and how it affects our planet – particularly single-use items and plastic pollution in our oceans. We aim to simplify complex environmental issues so that everyone can make sense of them and make changes in their own lives for the better of the planet.

We are your friends, neighbors, coworkers, favorite local businesses, and city employees that care about our planet. We live and work at the beach. Our beaches and oceans matter to us! We believe that if people know better, they will do better for the greater good.

To find out more go to beachesgogreen.org.