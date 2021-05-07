Hypnotism For Success: Does It Work? | River City Live

Athletes typically train consistently when it comes to the physical and technical aspects of their sport but the mental side often gets left to chance. Joni Neidigh is a psychotherapist and hypnotherapist who specializes in athletic performance. She works with athletes, teams, coaches, and parents all over the world. She joined River City Live today to explain how she works with athletes, teams, and coaches to develop a strong sense of mental toughness.

Joni says that success in all things is based on a mindset that compliments rather than impairs performance. Through mental game coaching, imagery, or hypnosis it is possible to remove an athlete’s psychological obstacles to success. Peak performance involves a combination of physical work, technical work, and an intentional mindset equipped with mental toughness skills. Athletes too often leave this important part of their sport to chance. Her clients include age group athletes to Olympians and professionals.

Joni’s company is Aim For Success and can be found online at Aim-for-success.com.