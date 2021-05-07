North Florida Fish Camp Summer Camp Registration | River City Live

In only its 2nd year, North Florida Fishing Camp has made a deep connection with Jacksonville fishing youths. Joe Carroaway launched this business, along with his wife, because they love children. They welcome the opportunity to show them the joys of being on the water and the possibilities to make life on the water a career. Ultimately, they just want kids to get out to enjoy nature away from screen time. Their summer camps open soon and registration is filling fast. Rance Adams rolled up to Morning Star Marinas to do a deep dive into what North Florida Fishing Camp is all about.