Raymond Goode is an entrepreneur, artist and creative with a drive to connect with the community. He has traveled all around the country producing shows and events to facilitate that connection. He has circled back to Jacksonville with a new event that he hopes will bring people together for deep discussions on domestic issues while also entertaining and showcasing local businesses. Anyone in the community looking to support our locals through business and social awareness should definitely add this event to their weekend to do list.
“Through Their Eyes” Fashion and Entertainment Expo | River City Live
