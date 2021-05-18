A Unique Way to Experience St. Augustine Distillery | River City Live

The RCL team had another great experience with our friends over at St. Augustine Distillery. They always have something new to offer visitors from unique trends in spirits to experiences where you learn and have fun at the same time.

This time around we had a one-of-a-kind hands-on distillery experience. The Fill Your Own Bourbon Bottle Experience allows guests to step behind production lines to fill, label, cork, and seal their own bottle of cask-strength, unfiltered bourbon. The ultimate gift for the bourbon lover in your life, give the gift of a memory they will never forget.

Plus, we learned about a new rum with flavors obtained through their partnership with San Sebastian Winery. Find out how this symbiotic relationship works and how the result is an extraordinary tasting rum!