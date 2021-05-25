Celebrating Geek Pride Day with Trivia Nation | River City Live

Geek Pride Day is an initiative to promote geek culture, celebrated annually on May 25. John Crawford of Trivia Nation joined us today with more trivia questions, this time focusing on “all things GEEK!”

Here are some examples of the questions:

Who hosted the original episodes of the television show Cosmos?

Who played the older Obi Wan Kenobi on Star Wars?

What was Marvel’s Dr Strange profession prior to him becoming a super hero?

Watch this segment and see how well YOU do answering these pop culture questions meant to stump anyone but an expert in the given fields!

Answers to above:

Carl Sagan

Alec Guiness

Nerosurgeon