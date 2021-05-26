The Importance of CT Scans with Sixth Street Vet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

River City Live celebrated National Pet Month (May) by visiting Sixth Street Vet in Macclenny. We chatted with Dr. Michal Harris about her practice and she explained to Eden why they are one of the few local vets to own their own CT system.

CT stands for computerized tomography. Dr. Harris (who goes by Dr. Mike) said the scan basically “is using x rays to create a three dimensional picture that we can use.”

She says that most vets are able to send their patients to imaging centers but feels it’s more beneficial to be able to do the scans at the office. She further explained, “CT traditionally has been at multi discipline specialty hospitals, they have a very high overhead. And so it seemed to me like the usual price point, if I had to refer somebody out was around $1000 to $1500. And people could come up with that, but it left them very short. So it’s like great to get the problem diagnosed, but you still need some funds available to treat the problem that you saw, whether it’s a surgery or medicine or whatever. And so because we’re a general practice, we have less overhead.” Less overhead, she says, leads to lower prices.

