Unique Gifts for Father’s Day! | River City Live

Time to put on your thinking caps for a great Father’s Day gift! If you are stumped we have a few selections to get you started on the path to gift greatness.

Let’s kick it off with wallets by Andar. The name is a Spanish verb meaning “to carry” and “to ride” and the company’s goal is to minimize and organize what their customers carry. Andar creates beautiful handcrafted goods and they offer a wide range of styles and colors. andar.com

Cooling Cuff is a great solution to excessive body heat. The veteran-owned business is solely focused on helping your body cool down properly. It’s perfect for workout sessions, outdoor activities or just staying cool all summer long. coolingcuff.com

Sugarwish takes the guesswork out of gifting by letting the recipients pick their favorite sweet gift. It starts with an ecard inviting them to choose from a selection of nostalgic candies, fresh baked cookies, gourmet popcorn or sweet and savory snacks. The items are beautifully boxed and delivered right to their door. sugarwish.com

The founders of LazyOne want to make sleep fun while upping the cozy factor. They offer pj’s, robes, slippers and more. All of the items feature playful characters. The jammies are made of 100% combed cotton and polyester fleece lining. lazyone.com

NomadiQ is reinventing the idea of a portable grills. No more lugging around a bulky grill or bags of charcoal. This lightweight grill weighs only 12 pounds. It’s perfect to take anywhere, from a picnic, to a road trip or on a boating excursion. nomadiq.com