Making Donut Chips for National Donut Day! | River City Live

Today, our favorite “Kitchen Hacks” celebrated National Donut Day by, frankly, only attempting this great recipe for Donut Chips. The truth is, the chips they made did NOT live up to the full potential.

We think you can do a better job. So here’s the recipe that you can use with those delicious but stale donuts, instead of throwing them away.

Slice donut in half.

Heat pan at medium high and place doughnut glaze side down. Place a weighted pot on top of the donut to press it down. Let it sit for one minute.

Flip the doughnut. Place weighted pot back on the donut for 30 seconds. Place donut on cooling rack.

Next, you can drizzle melted chocolate chips or use sprinkles to enhance the experience. Happy Donut Day…or Doughnut Day!