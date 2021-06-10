Kava Bar takeover at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach | River City Live

Blue Jay Listening Room was voted Jax Best Music Venue as part of our Jax Best Presented by Visit Jacksonville campaign. Owner Cara Murphy has gone above and beyond to keep the doors open and support other local businesses. She has partnered with Wildcrafters for twice weekly Kava Bar pop ups at her venue. Wildcrafters opened in Riverside almost 2 years ago with a focus on creating a non alcoholic bar atmosphere that has been fully embraced by the neighborhood.

The connection allows for both businesses to showcase the best of what each does. The Kava Bar Takeovers happen Thursdays from 3-8pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm at Blue Jay Listening Room