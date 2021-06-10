Voting for Jax Best Brewery: Plus Tips to Enhance Your Beer | River City Live

We have so many incredible local breweries right here in Jacksonville. Currently, we are looking for the Jax Best brewery which you can vote for at https://www.news4jax.com/jax-best/

While we wait for the winner... Here are delicious ways to enhance your beers flavor...

Apple juice with sunshine shandy: Apple juice is sweet, and beer is quite bitter. The result you get when you mix the sour beer, and fresh juice is known as a shandy. To make a shandy, add in apple juice to a beer in a 1:1 ratio: you can mix a half glass of your alcoholic drink and then fill the other half of the glass with apple juice.

Lemon juice with Luah IPA: The reason behind this is because the combination of the bitter flavors of the beer and any citrus fruit is quite appealing. Of course, any good connoisseur knows that mixing citrus with dark beer (unless a dark lager) is usually a recipe for disaster.

Ginger ale with Heineken: You can make your beer taste better through the incorporation of a light-colored soda. The reason why people prefer the combination is because of the sweet taste, plus it will not make the carbonation in beer disappear. One might also dispense with the rum and try mixing beer with a drink like Coca-Cola. To get the right flavor in lighter beers, you can try mixing with Mountain Dew, Sprite and Ginger Ale for a zesty, spritzy and sweet shandy-like experience. Match the right beer with the right soda, and you will love the outcome.

Creamer for Guinness: I recommend creamers for dark beers only. You can also add Bailey’s Irish Cream if you want to make your drink more alcoholic. These both go really well with dark beer similar to creamer in coffee. The creamer lightens up that dark and bitter flavor with creamy goodness.