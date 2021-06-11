River City Reads with Buzzgirl Books | River City Live

Her pandemic project was to take her love of books to the next level by creating Buzz Girl Books, and every month she brings us her favorite titles for River City Reads.

Here are Liz Morgan’s June picks!

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Many of us loved Taylor’s smash last year, Daisy Jones and The Six and she is back with a great beach read in Malibu Rising. Set in the beach colony outside L.A., Malibu Rising spans the Riviera family from 1960s when Malibu was a laid back surf village to present day. Dad is a famous singer who abandons his wife and four kids and the story takes us through their ups and downs culminating in a giant end-of-summer bash at the family’s estate that literally pulls all the skeletons out of the closet and ends with a huge bang. Great beach read. Loved it.

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman. Here’s another juicy summer release from an another who had a previous success with Something In the Water. (she also happens to be an actress who is one Downtown Abbey) and this time she writes about something she is immersed in, acting and Hollywood. Disappearing Act is a psych thriller about a British actress who goes to LA for an audition, and a woman she meets at that audition disappears and Mia the actress is drawn into the mystery. It’s got a Talented Mr Ripley vibe and will keep you glued to the twists and turns.

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides. Continuing the theme of great summer reads from authors with previous summer smashes, my last recommendation is The Maidens by ALex Michaelides - he wrote The Silent Patient that many of you probably read and loved. The Maidens is also a dark thriller again with a psychotherpaist at the middle, this time she’s investigating the murder of her niece’s friend Tara. The top suspect is a college professor with a cult-like following of female students who call themselves The Maidens. This comes out June 15.

My one to watch for July is The Other Passenger by Louise Candlish. It is a can’t put down mystery with a huge twist, like Gone Girl twist, halfway through the book. A great beach read.

If you read any of these, let us know what you think!