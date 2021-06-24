Publix Aprons Simple Meal: White Bean & Pork Stew | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

White Bean and Pork Stew (Fabada Asturiana)

Total Time - 1 hour, 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings) ]

Ingredients:

1 large yellow onion

16 oz dried white (or cannellini) beans

1 ham hock (about 1 lb)

12 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

8 oz thick-cut bacon

8 oz cured chorizo

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon saffron threads

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar (optional)

Steps:

1. Coarsely chop onion. Heat 8 cups water in large stockpot on medium-high. Add beans, ham hock, onion, garlic and 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 1 1/2 hours.

2. Meanwhile, cut bacon and chorizo into small cubes. Preheat large sauté pan on medium for 2 3 minutes. Add bacon and cook 3 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Add chorizo, paprika, and saffron; cook 1 more minute.

3. Transfer chorizo mixture, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper to beans. Stir until well incorporated and continue cooking beans for 30 40 minutes until liquid has reduced, beans are tender, and flavors have blended. Transfer ham hock to a bowl; remove meat from hock and chop. Stir ham and vinegar (if desired) into beans. Serve.