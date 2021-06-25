Alzheimer’s Awareness: Purple Parade and Gala | River City Live

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain awareness month. There are over 500,000 Floridians dealing with the disease. Lindsay Amerault and her family have been affected by it which left her no other option but to bring awareness to it. Saturday, she and her The Admiral’s Daughters team host the Purple Parade and Gala at the Atlantic Beach Country Club from 6 - 10pm.

She dropped by the River City Live set to chat with Rance Adams about the event and to show off the custom wrap of her jeep which will be the centerpiece of the parade. The collage wrap features photos of community members and their family who have been affected by Alzheimer’s. Tickets for the Purple Parade and Gala are available at theadmiralsdaughters.com.