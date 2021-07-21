Mostly Cloudy icon
River City Live

Why Mobility Work Is So Important with Coach Pat Hannigan | River City Live

Working at a desk all day can make your body tight. Coach Pat Henigan of Jacksonville Fitness Academy joins us today to discuss mobility. “Mobility is a double edged sword.  You don’t want to have too little, but having too much can also cause problems.” He went on to explain that  mobility is the ability of a joint to move. He added that  flexibility is the length of a muscle so the two work in unison with each other to allow us to move in an optimal way.

