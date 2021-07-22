Healthy Snacks for National Picnic Month | River City Live

Partly Cloudy icon
Mia Syn has been a friend of River City Live for several years, always sharing creative and healthy recipes. Mia is a practicing registered dietitian and on-air nutrition expert. She holds a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition Physiology and Metabolism from the University of California, Berkeley. July is national picnic month and Mia offered up some great dishes to try for your next outing:

1. Layered dip jars

2. Pickle-bun sandwiches

3. Homemade frozen smoothie pops

Whether it’s a picnic in the park or on the beach these recipes are sure to please!

