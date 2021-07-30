Summer at the Cummer and New Exhibition | River City Live

Summer at the Cummer is back. The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is the largest fine arts museum in Northeast Florida. Enjoy the museum for free every Friday evening from four to nine p.m. year-round as well as some summer fun with live music, art experiences, lawn games and more. Summer at the Cummer runs through Sept. 3. Art collector, garden enthusiast, and civic leader Ninah Cummer established The Cummer in 1958 after she passed along her art collection and riverfront home to create a museum. Today, the core collection of 60 works from Mrs. Cummer’s estate has grown to include more than 5,000 pieces of art including a new exhibition called Rebecca Louise Law: The Journey. This site-specific installation was made from over 1.2 million flowers, many of which were linked together by hand by local volunteers. This immersive experience explores themes of sustainability, community, and the connection between humans and nature. The Journey is on display through January 9, 2022.

To find out more visit https://www.cummermuseum.org/