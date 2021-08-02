A-Train Live Experience | River City Live

Local comedian A-Train has been slowly reconnecting with fans and the comedy scene over the past few months. He is beyond excited to bring the A-Train Live Experience back to Jacksonville after an 18 month delay. The show has garnered a lot of attention over the years with regularly sold out shows. This year should be no different as Gene dot com hosts, A-Train rocks the mic and fires up the crowd for headliner Rodney Perry who was most recently seen in Coming 2 America. There will be two shows Friday night at 7 and 9:30 pm at WJCT. Rance Adams caught A-Train on a travel day to talk about bringing the live experience back…just in time for his birthday.