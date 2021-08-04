The AEW made Jacksonville and Daily’s Place its home during the pandemic. Offering live shows with no spectators to limited capacity before getting the green light to bring the full Dynamite package. The organization went on the road, but are returning with an epic show planned to blow the roof off of Daily’s Place. Rance was able to chat with Paul Wight about the big show everyone can expect to see in person and on television.
AEW Returns to Daily’s Place | River City Live
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.