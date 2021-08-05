Stress in Athletes: From Children to Olympians | River City Live

The Olympics always showcases what the human body is physically capable of doing through vigorous training. This year there was a shift of focus. The mental side of sports. Today’s athletes face a tremendous amount of mental stress. So how do they manage it and what can amateur athletes do? Our friend Dr. Tracy Alloway provided some insight on this topic in a recent interview. She noted that one of the best ways to manage stress is to develop a sense of resilience. Brain imaging studies show that Resilience leads to better emotional regulation in areas of the brain and even higher levels of life satisfaction.

So how can we, even as non-elite athletes develop a sense of resilience? You can start with realistic optimism. This is very different from Blind optimism (Underestimates risk, overestimates ability and results in inadequate preparation.) Realistic optimism leads to Active behavior. We disengage from problems that appear unsolvable and attend to problems we can solve. Dr. Tracy Alloway’s research of over 3000 people found that an optimistic mindset can buffer us from experiencing depressive symptoms. Another helpful pointer is to find social support.

Ad

Social support releases oxytocin (bonding hormone) and reduces the activation of the brain’s fear pathways. Studies show that Oxytocin can actually “dampen” the stress system in our brain. The good news is that you can also get oxytocin by giving support: A simple hello, a thank you text, even a funny meme to a friend are all ways that researchers have identified as ways to give support. These simple ways can all change brain chemistry and build resilience for those giving as well as those receiving.