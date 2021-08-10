Essential Workers Offered East Side Home Opportunities | River City Live

LISC Jacksonville and LIFT JAX have partnered to offer a program called Operation Boots. LISC looks to build new homes while LIFT seeks to upgrade homes for current residents or potential buyers...all for essential workers. If you are a teacher, first responder or other that is considered an essential worker and have a passion and desire to live in the Jacksonville downtown area, you’ll want to watch this, then tune into our social media channels for the full interview. The incentives to move into the area are very manageable and offers the opportunity to give back to the Eastside area that you may eventually call home.