Partly Cloudy icon
91º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

Local Man Launches New Whiskey | River City Live

Tags: River City Live
Local Business: DuBlase Whiskey | River City Live
Local Business: DuBlase Whiskey | River City Live

Jacksonville has had an explosion of creative ideas from arts to events to foods to craft beers to fully distilled liquors.  The latest installment of the latter comes from Darrin Eakins and it is called DuBlase Whiskey.  It is a vanilla flavored libation coming in at a tender 70 proof.  Featuring ingredients all culled from Florida, this homegrown creation offers an open invitation to those being introduced to whiskey to diehards looking for a smooth flavor without the bite.  Rance met up with Darrin to chat about Jacksonville’s latest creation.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.