Local Man Launches New Whiskey | River City Live

Jacksonville has had an explosion of creative ideas from arts to events to foods to craft beers to fully distilled liquors. The latest installment of the latter comes from Darrin Eakins and it is called DuBlase Whiskey. It is a vanilla flavored libation coming in at a tender 70 proof. Featuring ingredients all culled from Florida, this homegrown creation offers an open invitation to those being introduced to whiskey to diehards looking for a smooth flavor without the bite. Rance met up with Darrin to chat about Jacksonville’s latest creation.