48 Hour Film Project | River City Live

Fresh off a successful LOL Jax Film Festival, Adam and Monique Madrid are focusing on the 48 Hour Film Project. The national creative program launches production this weekend with screenings and awards planned for Sept. 14th-16th and the 21st respectively. As for this weekend’s events, filmmakers will meet the Madrids along with other groups to spin a wheel to learn what their particular film genre they will produce, what featured line and prop needs to be incorporated and a few other specifics. Creatives will then have 48 hours to write, produce, shoot and edit their project to submit on Sunday. Those interested in participating or supporting the projects at the upcoming screenings can find out more information at 48hourfilm.com/jacksonville.