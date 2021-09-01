A Chance For India’s Forgotten Animals with Stray Animal Foundation of India | River City Live

Founded in 2020, Stray Animal Foundation of India already has improved the lives of multiple stray animals by organizing a rescue network and so much more. When they receive a report of a stray animal, their volunteers rescue it and bring it to one of our foster homes. Their shelter and foster volunteers then arrange for necessary veterinary and animal birth control procedures, and place them up for adoption. They’re working to get care, food and shelter for the stray animals of Hyderabad, India giving dozens of animals of all kinds the care they need to survive. To find out more head to strayanimalfoundationindia.org.