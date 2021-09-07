Bread and Burger in Downtown Jax | River City Live

The owners of Bread & Board have expanded their brand to now include a quick stop spot downtown next to the Vystar building with a focus on...BURGERS! They have a number of delicious recipes that connoisseurs of all things burger will enjoy...whether it is a classic burger, a 50/50 burger with Italian sausage and beef, a turkey burger and vegetarian options, as well. The fries are an exclamation point no matter which flavor you pick...mix in shakes, beer, wine and ambiance...it’s a win win foodie sin. Rance made sure to stop in to gain a new foodie experience.