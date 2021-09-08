Meet Eden’s Neighbor! | River City Live

How well do you know your neighbors? Everyone has a story, and this past weekend, Eden Kendall had an opportunity to sit down with one of hers. Marina Vita left the USSR many years ago, thinking she could never go back. It was a bittersweet, difficult experience and one that she called upon to write three books. Blue Russia is an autobiographical work of fiction. In it, Marina touches on her time selling works of art on the Black Market as a teen.

Marina has also written poetry, some of which she has had set to music.

Eden is thrilled to have had an opportunity to sit down with a neighbor...who she now calls a friend.