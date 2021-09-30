The Home + Patio Show Starts Today

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show returns to Prime Osborn Convention Center for its fall edition from September 30-October 3, 2021. The highly anticipated annual consumer show comes back to the market amid a continued home improvement boom as consumers are investing in upgrades and renovations.

According to Show Manager Tina Robinson, exhibitors and show staff have watched as the pandemic and sheltering have fueled the movement to repair, replace and renovate.

“The ripple effects from the pandemic, from sheltering at home and ‘staycations’ at home have driven a very busy market for those of us in the home improvement space,” she said. “The return of this show brings together North Florida’s leading providers of products and services all in one place so guests can shop, compare and save. We are so excited to be back.”

The show features a Food Truck Rally, local and regional experts on home improvement and local, trusted exhibitors with the latest products and services.

Ad

To recognize the efforts of local frontline heroes, the show celebrates Hero Day on Friday, October 1– all active military personnel, veterans, EMTs, nurses, healthcare workers, firefighters, police and medical personnel receive complimentary admission with valid ID (offer only with ID, and only on Friday).

Thursday, September 30 is Senior Day, tickets for seniors aged 60 and up are available for $5 online and at the box office. Thursday is also Trade Professionals Day - all home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get complimentary admission to the show with valid ID (includes business cards, association membership cars, vocational and trade school IDs).

Teacher Day is Sunday, October 3. Teachers will receive complimentary admission to the show with valid faculty ID at the box office on Sunday.

Show hours are Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for children under 12. Advance $10 tickets are available Jacksonville Home + Patio Show Fall 2021 (mpetickets.com).